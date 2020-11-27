'It's Jimmy Buffett!' | Plane landing brings excitement to Lake Hamilton visitors

On Lake Hamilton Friday afternoon, guests got a glimpse of what appears to be a seaplane landing on the water.

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. — Well, there's something you don't see everyday.

On Lake Hamilton Friday afternoon, guests got a glimpse of what appears to be a seaplane landing in the water.

"Look, it's a plane!"

"It's one of those fireman planes!"

"It's Jimmy Buffett!"

These are just a few of the assumptions you can hear the crowd exclaiming in the video captured by Captain Jason Lee with Belle of Hot Springs.

According to him, the seaplane landed, went over to a private residence to drop off a passenger, and then took off again.

Guests who vacation at Lake Hamilton during the summer don't usually get a glimpse of seaplanes since there are usually so many boats in the water.