Little Rock is slowly joining a “rubbish revolution.”

Fassler Hall on Monday became the latest place to announce it would stop offering customers a plastic straw.

“Every customer that sits down gets a water. We put a straw in every one of those waters,” general manager Ashley Price said. “On a slower day, that’s 500-900 straws that we’re throwing away. On a busy day, it’s upwards of a couple thousand.”

Now, the company that owns Fassler Hall and the Dust Bowl bowling alley is making straws a request-only item at all 20 of its locations. “So, if we all cut back—only giving straws upon request—we feel like it will put a huge dent into the amount of trash and waste that we’re all throwing away,” Price said.

The phasing out of plastic straws is a growing, national trend. In Little Rock, Nexus Coffee & Creative gives its customers glass straws, while the Little Rock Zoo stopped offering plastic straws, utensils, and containers, and no longer uses plastic bags in its gift shop.

A new law took effect July 1 in Seattle, Washington banning single-use plastic straws and utensils, and similar laws have passed in Malibu, California, and Miami Beach, Florida.

“Reading through some of these articles and facts that have been coming out recently,” Price said, “it’s a startling number of plastics entering the ocean by our hands.”

Plastic straws cost less than a penny apiece when purchased in bulk, so cutting back would mark a small cost savings for McNellie’s Group, which owns Fassler Hall. But Price said the restaurant will eventually switch to biodegradable paper straws, which proves the company’s commitment to green operations.

“They’re four times more expensive than plastic,” she mentioned. “So, I think somewhere around there, it’ll level out and be the same. The cost isn’t the biggest issue, it’s the environmental impact that we’re leaving.”

On the other side of downtown, Richard Jefferson is more reliant on plastic straws and utensils. He parks his Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling food truck at the Food Truck Stop at Station 801. Every customer gets a plastic fork with their meal, and many get straws with their drinks. His volume is much smaller than Fassler Hall’s, but he knows customers getting food to-go rely on plasticware.

“I wouldn’t mind impacting the environment,” he said. “But, the first thing is, I wouldn’t even know where to get a paper or biodegradable straw.”

He said he would ask his supplier if they have any paper straws. He did not think switching or cutting back on straws would impact his profits. “It’s pennies, so it’s not really going to move that needle, in a way,” he said. “But, for the environmental piece, I could see it.”

Price said Fassler Hall had tested its straw policy the last two weeks, with waiters and bartenders explaining the details to customers. She said it only used half as many straws as usual, giving her optimism that customers will appreciate the change. She knows some will continue to want a straw, so Fassler Hall will always keep some available, but she believes more local restaurants will want to reduce their usage, too.

“I surely hope so. It’s not something that is very difficult to do,” she said. “Most people seem very understanding, and willing to support, as well. And, as long as you can keep a stock of straws, or goat paper or biodegradable straws, then it’s all good.”

Price said Ben E. Keith, its distributer, has not found a supplier yet, so Fassler Hall will continue to offer plastic for the next couple months.

