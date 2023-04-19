Plaza Frida reopens and hopes to provide people with a piece of home

Though it has been years in the making, Plaza Frida in Southwest Little Rock is now open— it hopes to be a place that can provide a piece of home for so many.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though it has been four years in the making, Plaza Frida in Southwest Little Rock is officially open.

"We have a huge Hispanic population and Latinx population here in Little Rock and there wasn't really a place for them to be able to have the kind of space that we have here. Be able to open their retail and small businesses,” said Plaza Frida Development coordinator, Jamie Taylor.



Plaza Frida first started with soccer fields— now it’s home to several Latino-owned businesses like Dulceria Clarissa.

“We started with renting inflatables, and tables and chairs, and then they started asking us for Mexican candy that was back in 2007,” said the Owner of Dulceria Clarissa, Juan Barraza. “You didn't see that many Hispanic stores or businesses.”



Over the years the candy store has grown, Barraza explained that he's proud to provide a piece of home for so many.



“We've seen a lot of people coming in all the people and they've said, hey, this is what I grew up with. You know, I remember this from elementary in Mexico,” said Barazza.

He also shared that he’s happy to work alongside other businesses in the plaza like next-door neighbor Enrique Fuente Villa who owns Promo Print and Signs and Zima Outfitters.

“We do printing on paper like business cards, flyers, envelopes on paper, invoices stationery, we do signs too, radio signs, banners, yard signs, and we do apparel,” said Fuente Villa.



He also owns other locations in Central Arkansas, but he said that being part of the community in the plaza has allowed his business to grow even more.



“As entrepreneurs, we have the opportunity to start our business here in Plaza Frida, offer it to our community, and help the community,” said Fuente Villa.



Just a few steps away is a store called Guatelinda. Inside the store, every item is a piece of Guatemala which is something co-owner Martin Teulcucul said he believes was important to offer in Little Rock.



“It’s a great pride for us to have products from our country here in the United States,” Teulcucul explained.

Each business owner is proud to be part of a project that highlights their culture.