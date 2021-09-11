Police: 13-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Fort Smith

Police say the teen was at the park playing with friends when he was being chased, or chasing a dog, into the street where he was then hit by a vehicle.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Tuesday, Nov. 9, evening.

According to police, the teen was hit by the vehicle around 5 p.m. near Tilles Park. Police say he was at the park playing with friends when he was being chased or chasing a dog into the street where he was then hit by a vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle was on the scene. Obviously very shook up about what had occurred. Completely cooperative,” said FSPD Captain Grubbs.

Police say the driver did not seem to be under the influence of any substance.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries including head injuries, where he later died.

“It’s hard. It’s something that really rocks the community,” Cpt. Grubbs said.

The teen has not been identified now but FSPD officials told 5NEWS he is a student at Fort Smith Public Schools.

As of now, police say they believe no foul play was involved.

“Right now, it appears like it’s just a tragic accident,” Cpt. Grubbs said.

5NEWS reached out to Fort Smith Public Schools who said counselors and support staff will be available for students.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers reopened the portion of Grand Avenue that was previously closed.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

FS Police are working a child pedestrian vs vehicle accident that occurred near Tilles Park, approx. 5 PM. Extent of child’s injuries not yet known. Will be closing down that portion of Grand Ave. until further notice. Please consider alternative routes if traveling thru the area pic.twitter.com/aMehJS0yLS — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 9, 2021