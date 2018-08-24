The Little Rock Police Department have arrested a suspect after one person was shot and killed overnight.

According to the police report, officers responded to the 4600 block of Princeton Drive in regards to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene, police found 39-year-old Donnell Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was lying face down in the yard.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Witnesses told police that 25-year-old Darrin Jackson was the person who allegedly shot the victim.

Jackson was taken into custody. He has been charged with second degree murder.

