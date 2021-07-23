Police: Body found by pond near Little Rock airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a hotel near the airport.
According to police, officers were notified of a body near the pond behind a Holiday Inn hotel on Bankhead Drive.
Police say they noticed a strong odor and then saw the body 30 to 40 below a cliff.
Officers interviewed two people who led them to the body. The two were visiting from out of town.
The person was identified as 21-year-old Treyvon Abernathy and his death has been ruled as a homicide.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
No suspects have been named at this time.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.