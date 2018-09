CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - Cabot police have confirmed that a shooting took place today, Sept. 5, at the Walmart on South Rockwood Drive.

According to Sgt. Shane Moore with the Cabot Police Department, a male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

