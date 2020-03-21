BENTON, Ark. — According to the Benton Police Department, at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, detectives discovered the body of 34-year-old Olean McDonald, Jr., of Benton.

McDonald was the subject of a missing person investigation dating back to early March.

This investigation is considered an active death investigation; however, no suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947, or text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637. Info may also be left at crimereports.com.

