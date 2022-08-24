Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake, Washington County sheriff says

A caller reported that they had found "something suspicious" in the water under the Highway 412 bridge, according to the sheriff.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies found human remains floating in Beaver Lake under the Highway 412 Bridge on Monday, Aug. 22.

Sheriff Tim Helder said in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that at 1:45 p.m., a caller reported they had found "something suspicious" in the water near the Highway 412 bridge to local authorities.

When deputies arrived, the human remains were floating in the water under the 412 bridge near Ramsey Ramp near Vaughan Road.

The sheriff's dive team and criminal investigation division responded to recover the remains and investigate the area, according to the press release.

Other agencies that helped include Nob Hill Fire Department, Arkansas Game and Fish, Goshen Fire Department, Washington County Department of Emergency Management and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were transported to the Washington County Coroner's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released at this time. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

