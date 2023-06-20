Searcy police investigating after human remains found in woods

The Searcy Police Department is investigating after locating skeletal human remains in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street.

SEARCY, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department is investigating after a citizen notified them of possible human remains in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street on June 16.

Upon arrival, officers located skeletal remains and confirmed them to be human.

The remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Recovery Team (ERT) was notified to assist with the recovery of the remains.