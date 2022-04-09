Police investigate train collision killing Arkansas man

Russellville police have started investigating after a train struck and killed a pedestrian on a railroad crossing near Detroit Ave. on Saturday.

According to a press release from the police department, the incident happened around 2:08 p.m. as officers found the 32-year-old man that was the victim of the train collision.

Police said that the incident happened on a railroad crossing in the area of Detroit Avenue.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim and said the investigation is still ongoing.