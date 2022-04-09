Police investigate train collision killing Arkansas man

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Russellville police have started investigating after a man died after being struck by a train.
According to a press release from the police department, the incident happened around 2:08 p.m. as officers found the 32-year-old man that was the victim of the train collision.
Police said that the incident happened on a railroad crossing in the area of Detroit Avenue.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim and said the investigation is still ongoing.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.