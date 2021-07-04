The shooting happened Tuesday night on 7th Street in Paris.

PARIS, Ark. — State police are investigating a murder-suicide in Paris, Ark., that happened just a few homes down from the Paris police chief's house.

Paris police first responded to the scene Tuesday (April 6) night in reference to a shooting. Arkansas State Police have now taken over the investigation.

At this time, the names of those involved have not yet been officially released.

5NEWS has reached out to Arkansas State Police for updates on the investigation.