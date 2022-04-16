When police arrived, they found 5 victims including two adults and three children.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is arrested following a stabbing that took place in Fort Smith, on Saturday, April 16, morning.

The Fort Smith Police Department says they responded to a stabbing call at around 6:18 a.m. in the 1800 block of North 13th St.

When officers arrived, they found five victims including two adults and three children. They were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Police say the suspect was arrested shortly after and has been identified as 26-year-old Demitric Deshawn Johnson of Fort Smith.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be provided when available.

