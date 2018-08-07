The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night on the 1300 block of Jefferson Street.

When police arrived on scene Saturday night, they found 64-year-old Maurice Culberson sitting inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, but later died due to the injuries sustained.

Witnesses say that two young black males ran away from the scene on foot after the shots were fired.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

