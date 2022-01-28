Arkansas State Police investigating after fire kills four in Garland County

Arkansas State Police have started investigating a fire at a Garland County home that killed a mother, her two children, and a man.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a fire in Garland County killed two children, a mother, and a man.

According to reports, the fire happened at Echols Drive, northeast of Hot Springs. Authorities arrived and found the bodies of 29-year-old Kayle Arriaga, along with her 2-year-old child, her 4-year-old child, and 31-year-old Kenneth Ingram.

Authorities were reportedly made aware of the fire around 10 a.m., with fire departments from Lake Hamilton, Morning Starr, and Fountain Lake all responding to the call.

The investigation is ongoing and Arkansas State Police are now working with the fire departments to determine the cause of the fire.