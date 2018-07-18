The University of Central Arkansas Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that happened near the campus at College Park Apartments.

There have no been no reported injuries at this time, but police say the situation is "under control."

An official with UCA say the suspect may have ran on campus.

The police department tweeted at 3:42 that the campus was "operating under normal conditions."

"Safe to resume normal activities," the department said.

*UCAAlert* #UCA is operating under normal conditions. Safe to resume normal activities. UCAPD will follow-up regarding the situation. — UCAPD (@UCAPoliceDept) July 18, 2018

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

© 2018 KTHV