The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident near an elementary school.

According to police, the shots were reported near the Chicot Elementary School around 9:53 p.m.

The Little Rock School District said the school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

One of the buildings was struck by six bullets.

A suspect was arrested and no students or staff were injured. LRPD is also questioning several people in regards to the incident.

