FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a woman who was reported missing on Saturday (Nov. 14).

Vittoria Moretti was last seen by her partner on Saturday morning when she left her home at the 3300 block of N 46th St. in Fort Smith.

FSPD says they were told she left her home to search for a missing pet.

Due to reported medical issues, FSPD believes she could be endangered and unable to communicate.

If you have any information that can help police locate Moretti, contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5116.