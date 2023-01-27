Police: Search underway for missing Pine Bluff woman

Pine Bluff police are searching for 60-year-old Gwendalyn Simmons who was reported missing on Friday morning.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are now searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who was last Friday morning.

According to authorities, Gwendalyn Simmons was last spotted through surveillance video at Relyance Bank, where she's seen withdrawing money from the bank.

Video shows that Simmons was in the backseat of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee that had a North Carolina license plate.

Simmons was officially reported as missing as authorities believe that her "absence may possibly be involuntary."

Police encourage anyone with information on her location to contact them at 870-730-2106 or 870-541-5300.