BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Police say human remains found in Iowa are that of an Arkansas woman missing for nearly 10 years.

Bentonville police Sgt. Greg Page said Tuesday that the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office in Iowa has confirmed the remains found on May 20 near Mason City are those of Cerilla Ann Doyle, who disappeared in late October 2008.

A suspected cause of death and how she wound up in Iowa have not been released. Police say it appears she had purchased a bus ticket to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and left Arkansas voluntarily at the time. Authorities in Iowa say there is no indication of foul play in Doyle's death, but that they continue to investigate.

Doyle had recently retired from the Pea Ridge Police Department and was 51 when she disappeared.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.