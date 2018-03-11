LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to Dreher Lane in reports of a shooting.

According to Lt. Ford, a 71-year-old male was found shot in the stomach. He was later taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene.

There is not any suspect information at this time. More on this story as it develops.

