Police say that a couple in Siloam Springs was growing marijuana and storing guns in the same location they ran a daycare, according to CBS affiliate KFSM.

The couple, 62-year-old Herbert Hartley and 59-year-old Barbara Hartley, were arrested on Sunday after police were called to the house for a welfare check.

Once there, police say they found 13 marijuana plants, two pounds of marijuana, 19 firearms, 75 grams of kratom and around $31,000 in cash.

According to police, the couple ran the Little Darling Daycare & Preschool from the house, which had a license to care for at least 10 children. The daycare was inspected in June by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and no violations were found at that time.

The pair have been arrested for manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drugs and firearms.

Captain Derek Spicer said anyone with children who attended the daycare to contact the police at (479) 524-4118.

