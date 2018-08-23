CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Around at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, Chicot County Sheriff's Office received a call from man stating that he had accidentally shot his son.

Deputies and two ambulances responded to the scene in Lake Village, Arkansas. Upon arrival officers found 14-year-old Christopher Nelson with gunshot wound to the head.

He was air-lifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi by Air-Evac.

The father, Ronnie Nelson, was taken to Chicot County Sheriff's Office for questioning.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 23, at approximately 12:16 AM, Nelson died from his injuries.

This is an on-going investigation by Chicot County Sheriff's Department.

