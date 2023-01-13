What police say happened during Little Rock school lockdowns

Police were searching for 15-year-old capital murder suspect Tyler Bland, who was reported to be in the area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A wanted teen remains on the run after the Little Rock Police Department was alerted of a possible sighting.

Someone reported seeing Tyler Bland, 15, Friday morning, which led to the lockdown of Central High School and Stephens Elementary in the Little Rock School District.

LRPD received the call around 10 a.m. from a family member of Bland's who was en route to the police station to turn him in.

The family member told police that Bland got out of the car and ran away, which resulted in the lockdown of both schools as a precaution.

Police searched the area, but couldn't find him. They are still looking for the 15-year-old.

"At this time there has been no confirmed sighting by law enforcement that he was ever there, so we are still looking into that," U.S. Marshal Jeremy Hammons said. "At this time, we are not 100% he was ever there."

Bland is wanted for capital murder in the death of 41-year-old Noel Marks.

The homicide happened on Dec. 26 at the Big Country Chateau apartments.

Bland is also wanted for questioning in another capital murder that happened in Little Rock, but police aren't releasing any details right now.

Little Rock police are actively searching for him and anyone who is assisting him.

"If we find out family or friends or any associate has assisted him in any manner in his flight to avoid capture we are looking at charging those individuals," Hammons said.