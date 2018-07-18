The Conway Police Department is making it clear that there is "no evidence to support" a rumor spreading on social media that a gang is targeting women in the city.

The department made a post on Facebook Wednesday making sure the public knows that there is nothing to support this rumor.

The post begins by acknowledging the post which is about the abduction and murder of 71-year-old Elvia Fragstein.

People have copied the message into their Facebook status, which claims that someone at a hospital said a gang is targeting women in Conway because of "it being a college town."

"This post is MISGUIDED and UNCORROBORATED," the post stated.

"Our advice to the public is as it has always been, when you are out please be cautious and aware of your surroundings at all times no matter what city you are in," the department said.

If you see this post appear on your timeline, Conway PD said that "all updates and public service announcements can be found on our Facebook pages."

