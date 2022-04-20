Officials have said there is no threat at the U.S. Capitol and that the evacuation was caused by a parachute landing at the Washington Nationals game.

WASHINGTON — Several buildings, including the U.S. Capitol, were evacuated Wednesday after the United States Capitol Police started tracking an aircraft that officials said "poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex."

According to the DC police, a plane used for a parachute landing for the start of the Nationals game triggered the US Capitol Police to send the evacuation alert.

The evacuated areas include the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams), and the U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings.

USCP sent an alert to people in the area with directions on where to evacuate. Shortly after, officials took to Twitter to announce the Capitol Complex was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials later said there is no threat at the U.S. Capitol.

The Army's Golden Knight parachute team was scheduled to land at Nats Park during the team's Military Appreciation Night.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released a statement Wednesday evening about the evacuation claiming the U.S. Capitol Police acted vigilantly. She also claimed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) failed to notify police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium.

“The Federal Aviation Administration’s apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable," said Pelosi. "The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th."

Pelosi said Congress will review what happened Wednesday to find out what exactly went wrong and who at the FAA will be held accountable for the "outrageous and frightening mistake."

The evacuation came one day after Capitol Police conducted routine training exercises which involved emergency vehicles and low-flying helicopters.

