The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning that they found the vehicle of 71-year-old Elvia Fragstein.

The vehicle is burned and disfigured in a picture released by the JCSO. Police said the vehicle was found on the 300 block of North Elm Street in Pine Bluff, near Lake Pine Bluff, this morning.

Her car was a 2013 Honda CR-V with the license plate 453-TGO.

Fragstein's body was found by a motorist near Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County.

Two suspects have been named in the case so far. Both 16-year-old Robert Lee Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Tacori D Mackrell are being charged with kidnapping and theft of property.

Officials say that Fragstein was kidnapped outside of the TJ Maxx at the Conway Commons.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Conway Police Department and Pine Bluff police in the investigation.

