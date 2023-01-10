Jacksonville police arrest armed and dangerous man

The Jacksonville Police Department arrested an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting on Sunday afternoon left one man injured.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Update: The suspect has since turned himself in to police without incident.

The Jacksonville Police Department is now searching for a suspect after a shooting on Sunday afternoon left one man injured.

According to reports, just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Terriwood Apartments on Wright Loop Road.

Once officers arrived they found a male who had been shot in the leg, and he was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers later identified Aaron Daniels as the primary suspect in this shooting and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.