Police: Shooting outside Washington Regional Hospital leaves two critically injured, suspect at large

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), a shooting in a parking lot on Gregg Street owned by Washington Regional Hospital has left two with critical, but non-life-threatening injuries.

FPD say they are still searching for the suspected shooter, and the two who were shot drove themselves to the hospital that was just a block away. Once they arrived, police were called.

Crime scene tape was seen stretching from the site of the suspecting shooting, over the Razorback Greenway, and towards the hospital entrance itself, where the car that the two who were shot drove in on is parked.

