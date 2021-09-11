Police investigate after two found dead in Hot Spring County home

The home, just north of Malvern, was also the scene of a fire that had damaged the property.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, the bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside a Hot Spring County home around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The home, just north of Malvern, was also the scene of a fire that had damaged the property.

Police say they have identified the victims, but the names will not be released until they have been confirmed.

The bodies will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.

The Arkansas State Police will be assisting the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department in determining the origin and cause of the fire and whether foul play may be involved in the deaths.