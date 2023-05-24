Community pools hoping to avoid lifeguard shortages ahead of Memorial Day

After a nationwide lifeguard shortage last summer, we examine how things look ahead of Memorial Day weekend in Arkansas.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people are ready to hit the pool.

Last year, we reported on how the nationwide lifeguard shortage impacted Arkansas.

The Lakewood Properties Owners Association swimming pool was empty on Wednesday, but executive director Evan Blake is expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend.

"The last time I checked, we had close to almost 400 members for the pool," Blake said.

Right now, he said they have 27 lifeguards and he's happy to report there are no staffing shortages this year.

North Little Rock, Benton and Bryant also said they're in good shape this year with no worries of a shortage.

However, Blake said there are a number of reasons why pools sometimes face lifeguard shortages.

For starters, he said competition plays a significant role along with the certification process to become a lifeguard.

Blake said many of the employees are high schoolers who are required to pay $350 for the two-year certification.

"As a high school kid, $350 seems like a lot of money," Blake said.

To combat the threat of any shortages this year, Blake partnered with the American Red Cross to have certified people instruct lifeguard classes.

"You come in, lifeguard for us, and we'll pay $100 to your lifeguard class fee after your month of employment," Blake said.