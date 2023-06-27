Pope County officials investigating boating death

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Officials at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that there was a boating death at Lake Dardanelle on Saturday.
42-year-old Charles Roger Baker Jr. of Marshall was out on the water as the single occupant in a mud motor-driven boat.
Witnesses later reportedly saw him in the water struggling. It is currently unknown whether there was a collision with an object or a fall overboard at this time.
A safety lanyard was attached to the vessel, but the victim was not wearing a life jacket.
The Pope County Office of Emergency Management recovered the body, and the coroner is doing a blood draw.
This investigation is currently underway. We will provide updates as they become available.