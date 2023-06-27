Pope County officials investigating boating death

Officials at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that a 42-year-old man died while boating at Lake Dardanelle on Saturday.

42-year-old Charles Roger Baker Jr. of Marshall was out on the water as the single occupant in a mud motor-driven boat.

Witnesses later reportedly saw him in the water struggling. It is currently unknown whether there was a collision with an object or a fall overboard at this time.

A safety lanyard was attached to the vessel, but the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The Pope County Office of Emergency Management recovered the body, and the coroner is doing a blood draw.