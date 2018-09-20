The Arkansas Health Department is warning customers in Jonesboro of a possible hepatitis A exposure at the Pizza Inn at 358 Southwest Drive.

Anybody who ate food at this location from September 4 to September 14 should immediately get a vaccination if they haven't previously received one.

Vaccination will be available at the Craighead County Health Unit at 611 East Washington Street in Jonesboro. People can get vaccinations from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 21 until September 24.

Since February, the health department said that 130 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in northeast Arkansas outbreak, including one death.

© 2018 KTHV