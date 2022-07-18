Storms cause major power outages in Paris | Live updates

Straight line winds brought down several trees and powerlines Sunday night in Paris, Arkansas, leaving residents without power for at least two days.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARIS, Arkansas — Straight line winds hit the City of Paris Sunday, July 17, severely damaging the town's electric system.

According to the City's Facebook page, the storm caused trees and powerlines to fall all over the city.

Crews are working to rebuild but say it will likely take a few days. Officials are asking residents to prepare to be without electricity for at least two days.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18, the city of Paris announced that power went out at the water treatment plant. Nearly three hours later, the mayor said that power has been restored but is still asking residents to conserve use.

To help conserve their food, residents can keep their refrigerator and freezer doors closed. If the doors stay closed, food will remain safe for up to four hours in a refrigerator, 48 hours in a full freezer and 24 hours in a half-full freezer.

The city says Mayor Daniel Rogers is working with the school district to open an area in the high school as a cooling station. More information on when that will open will be released soon.

Storm damage in Paris, Arkansas 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

City officials also ask everyone to conserve water because the tanks are low, causing water pressure issues. They ask that you only use water when you absolutely need to.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.