Prairie County officials prepare for potential flooding after recent rainfall

The Army Corps of Engineers is in phase one of its flood fight plan as they closely watch the 722-mile White River.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All of the recent rain is piling up in parts of Arkansas, especially along the White River near Des Arc and Georgetown.

The Corps of Engineers is stepping up to patrol the areas and are preparing for potential flooding.

"We do this just strictly to be prepared for whenever something serious does happen," White River Flood Area Manager with the Corps of Engineers Kyle Wheeler said.

Wheeler and the rest of the Corps of Engineers are taking precautions to prepare for any potential flooding. Right now, they're in the first phase of their flood fight plan.

"It's just more of a like a watch phase," Wheeler said.

During phase one, they patrol the area near the river and inspect the levees, flood walls and pumping stations.

"If they keep going up, then we'll go to phase two," Wheeler said. "Phase two activation is whenever it gets a little bit more in-depth... we start doing a whole lot, a lot more frequent patrols."

Wheeler said they move to phase two when the flood stage hits 28.

"The last phase two activation that we've had was over in our West Memphis area," Wheeler said. "That was back in 2019."

Prairie County Emergency Manager Arin Boothe has also kept a close eye on the flood stages.

"Right now our biggest concern [is] usually when it gets like 27 or 28 feet," Boothe said. "Then we start to have it on our roads."

According to Boothe, if they hit the 30-foot mark, they move to the major flood-stage level.

"Everybody around here kind of errs on the side of caution when it comes to the White River," Boothe said.

Des Arc Mayor Roger Scott is also involved in the process and said they have a new generator in case flooding becomes an issue.

"We got backup pumps," Scott said. "You got to prepare and watch out for your town."

Scott said he expects water levels to go down in April.

"We get most of our rain around here in February and March," Scott said. "After that, it should go down... pretty quick."