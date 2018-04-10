CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- The noise from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings have made its way to Kannapolis.

The church sign drew a lot of reactions on social media and filling a pastor's voicemail box.

In the front lawn of Resurrection Baptist Church stands their church sign. Right now, it says: "Pray for Judge Kavanaugh and his family."

"The message was not to start a political firestorm," Pastor Tim Jones told NBC Charlotte. "It was to show that we pray for people."

In the last few days, the sign has generated dozens of responses, from praises to threats from around the country.

"I think the church has come under fire because I said pray for this man, but I pray for Dr. Ford too," Pastor Jones added.

A couple years ago, another controversial sign was plastered out front of the same church.

"In 2016 when we posted on the sign that we were voting and not for Hillary, I did that on my own," Jones said. "The church was nowhere around when I did it."

But no matter the sign or the threatening call, Pastor Jones is telling people, "I will put their name on the sign next week if that would be appropriate." But the sign up right now is what he feels is right.

Pastor Jones did tell NBC Charlotte he would be switching it out likely this weekend.

