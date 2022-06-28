Man arrested after allegedly stabbing former probation officer in Fayetteville

Zachry Seward is facing an attempted capital murder charge after stabbing his former probation officer multiple times.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person has been taken into custody after a Division of Community Corrections Officer was stabbed in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the stabbing happened around noon on Tuesday, June 28, inside the drug court building on College Ave. in Fayetteville.

According to a police report, the officer was attacked and stabbed by 30-year-old Zachry Seward while she was in her office. The officer was stabbed twice in her left leg and once at the base of her skull, behind her right ear.

Records state that a drug court counselor found Seward standing over the officer holding her by the arms while she was sitting in her desk chair. Several people subdued Seward and handcuffed him. A knife was found on the floor next to the probation officer's desk.

Police say the officer, whose identity has not been released at this time, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, according to the police report.

Police say the woman stabbed was previously Seward's corrections officer. He graduated from the drug court program in 2018 and was taken off probation about five months ago, according to police records. Police say he had no reason to be in the building.

Witnesses told police that Seward was yelling that people were "out to get him" and "drones were following him." Records state that he also yelled that drug court "ruined his life" and "was going to pay."

The police report states that Seward said he has been the subject of "continuous surveillance" by drug court and that he did not plan to stop at the building initially.

He was taken into custody by Fayetteville Police and is facing an attempted capital murder charge.

