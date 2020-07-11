Groups of protesters gather at Arkansas Capitol with guns, political signs

The protesters gathered outside the Capitol building on Saturday afternoon as police monitored the situation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Two groups of protesters gathered at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon with political signs and guns following the announcement of Joe Biden's projected presidential win.

According to Michael Hibblen with KUAR, at one point in the afternoon, a group of heavily armed protesters joined the Trump supporters in front of the Capitol.

He also said Capitol police set up barricades.