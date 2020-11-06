LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Deputies and officers with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Little Rock Police Department joined protesters for the first time Wednesday.

The march was called The Big Step Memorial Walk. A group called The Movement put together the event in solidarity with law enforcement.

"People want justice. They want us to act justly," Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins said.

Protesters who asked for change in the wake of George Floyd's death got it.

Sheriff Higgins signed a policy saying deputies have a duty to intervene if they see a fellow deputy using excessive force.

"We have to hold them accountable," he said. "What made [George Floyd's death] worse, was seeing other officers there that could've intervened— that could've saved his life."

Tim Campell is one of the organizers with "The Movement." The group has pushed hard for better community policing and for law enforcement to join their marches since the beginning.

"We want to just bond and bridge that gap between people and police," Campbell said.

Many parents brought their kids out to the event, and they were encouraged to lead the march down Capitol. The organizers looking to empower them as they walked alongside law enforcement.

"They're tomorrow, they're the future," Campbell said. "[We want them to see] these are police officers, they're here to secure you and protect you. And their presence is strong, it's powerful."

The Duty to Intervene policy for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is effective immediately.