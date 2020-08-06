LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's what protesters have been calling for, and it's happening in Little Rock. Change is coming to the police force in several different ways.

Two weeks ago, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced he was going to make an independent review committee to look at the policies and procedures of the Little Rock Police Department.

He announced those members—a group of nine people, from a police officer to several attorneys and educators.

One of them is Terry Richard, Professor Emeritus in Sociology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson deactivates National Guard from assisting local, state police during protests

"We can cut this off so that individuals know they can probably be assured that they will have a better shot at true social justice and criminal justice within the system," said Richard.

The committee is temporary and will work with a law firm to look at the LRPD's current policies and procedures.

After 60 to 90 days, the committee will turn in its recommendations to the police department.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey also announced some other new changes.

The Citizen Review Board will soon begin. The board was approved last summer, but after COVID-19 hit, they haven't been able to meet.

It is made up of Little Rock residents that will provide judgments and course of action for certain LRPD cases. Members will soon have its first hearing involving the case of Senator Vivian Flowers and then-candidate Ryan Davis' incident from February when a heated argument between them and some local neighbors led to a gun going off.

The chief also said they are talking to the Arkansas State Police to become a third-party investigator for any LRPD officer-involved shootings or in-custody deaths.

RELATED: Live updates: Mayor Frank Scott announces citywide curfew has been lifted in Little Rock

"It doesn't mean we don't have confidence or I as a chief don't have confidence in our department to investigate, but in these times, a part of 21st century policing is being transparent," said Humphrey.

Some protesters have already commented on the new changes and they said they feel like their voices are being heard, and the city is headed in the right direction.