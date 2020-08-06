LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced in a press conference Monday morning, he asked for Gov. Hutchinson to reduce police and National Guard presence in Little Rock.

Gov. Hutchinson agreed to Mayor Scott's request and is directing the Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to deactivate and return home.

This announcement follows after nine days of the Arkansas National Guard being directed to support the Arkansas State Police and assist local police departments during protests that began on May 31.

Arkansans took to the streets of Little Rock and other cities to protest after the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota. The Guardsmen mobilized were specifically trained and equipped to assist state and local authorities with a variety of missions to include traffic control, crowd stabilization, and upholding the rule of law.

The deactivation process will include briefings, equipment turn in and a COVID-19 test before they depart to ensure none of the Guardsmen have COVID-19 at the time of their release from duty.

