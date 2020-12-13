Group burns Black Lives Matter banner taken from DC's oldest Black church during MAGA protest

WASHINGTON — A group of demonstrators was seen on video ripping and setting fire to Black Lives Matter banners at two African American churches in D.C. during Pro-Trump protests overnight Saturday.
According to the Black Lives Matter organization, Ashbury Methodist, the oldest African American church to remain on its original site, was one of two Black churches they said was targeted by the group during the unrest. They said the group also "attacked" Metropolitan AME Church.
In videos circulating on social media, you could see a group of protesters surrounding a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Ashbury Methodist as they chanted "F***k Antifa!" and set it on fire causing damage.
Another video showed the moment a group removed a Black Lives Matter sign from Metropolitan AME church and ripped it.
The pastor of Ashbury Methodist Church said in a statement released Sunday that the act reminded him of the "reminiscent of cross burnings."
Read the full statement below released by Senior Pastor Dr. Ianther M. Mills of Ashbury Methodist Church:
Now, leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization are calling on the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the D.C. Black churches that were targeted by groups the organization believes were white supremacists and members of the Proud Boys.
“Yesterday, D.C. was invaded by white supremacists who were aided and protected by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD),” said April Goggans, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC. “We never expect police to protect Black people or anyone critical of police; and the people of D.C. need to be clear MPD physically protected white supremacists, as they threatened lives, damaged historic churches and destroyed and burned property. MPD allowed Proud Boys to physically attack D.C. residents who stood against white supremacy,” Black Lives Matter D.C. said in a statement.
Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director for Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law tweeted that the burning of the Black Lives Matter was an act of violence that goes against the Church Arson Prevention Act.
The unrest in the District led to 33 "un-related" arrests, four people were stabbed at the intersection of 11th Street and F Street in downtown D.C. near Black Lives Matter Plaza and eight officers were injured in connection to the demonstrations, D.C. Police said Sunday.
All four stabbing victims were transported to an area hospital, conscious and breathing, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police.
Black Lives Matter D.C. leaders said they are holding a news conference Sunday at 2 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Plaza to call on Mayor Muriel Bowser to defend and protect the rights of D.C. residents under attack by Trump supporters and white supremacists.