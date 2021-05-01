Proud Boys leader arrested in DC, charged with destruction of property

Enrique Tarrio is named in a lawsuit filed Monday that alleges the Proud Boys targeted D.C.'s Metropolitan AME Church by tearing down a BLM banner in December.

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Proud Boys organization was arrested in D.C. Monday night and charged with destruction of property for allegedly destroying Black Lives Matter signs at a protest in December, according to DC Police.

"MPD members arrested 36-year-old Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, of Miami, FL," DC Police said in a statement. "He was charged with Destruction of Property related to an offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest."

DC Police also said that when Tarrio was arrested he had "two high capacity firearm magazines," and was charged for possession as well. He is being held in jail overnight and has a hearing in DC Superior Court Tuesday, police said.

Tarrio was named in a lawsuit announced by civil rights groups Monday that alleges the Proud Boys targeted the District’s Metropolitan AME Church by tearing down its Black Lives Matter banner. Proud Boys International, LLC and a number of unidentified Proud Boys members involved in the incident are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Video taken at the scene shows agitators tearing down and burning the Black Lives Matter banner at the District’s historic Black church on Dec. 12 after a day of pro-Trump protests. The claims are being brought under the D.C. crime statute that forbids trespassing and conversion as well as a federal statute that prohibits intentionally damaging or destroying property of a place of religious worship.

🚨LATEST >> Enrique Tarrio leader of the Proud Boys arrested here in DC...

Charged with Destruction of Property related to burning BLM banner.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines.#Breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8TY2FYfkF7 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 4, 2021

President and Executive Director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Kristen Clarke, emphasized the importance of Black churches’ impact on the community

“We know that black churches have long played a central role in organizing for racial justice," she said. "They're often at the heart of black community organizing."

Clarke said she hopes the lawsuit will send a message to future instigators.

“The Proud Boys and other violent extremists must understand that they cannot unleash violence with impunity," Clarke said. "We are prepared to use the courts to hold them accountable and stand up for the institutions and people targeted by their racist actions.”