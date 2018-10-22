JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies fired into a vehicle while a man tried to flee. The officers were attempting to serve four felony warrants for the subject's arrest, including a murder warrant.

Brandon Caldwell, 33, was taken in with minor injuries after he tried to flee in a vehicle from officers on foot. After several shots were fired into the vehicle, Caldwell was arrested at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.

The incident occurred at 6600 Beverly St. in Jacksonville.

© 2018 KTHV