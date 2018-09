The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 45-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to police, the mother of Wendy Hignight said she last heard from her on September 13.

Hignight may be with Brian Wingfield, who is her boyfriend.

She has a scar on her nose and silver ring on her left ring finger. She weighs around 115 pounds and stands at 5'4".

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's at (501) 340-6904.

