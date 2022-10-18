Pulaski County Courthouse impacted by power outage

An underground fire caused a power outage this weekend, and the courthouse has been one of the last places to get that power restored.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Courthouse has always served as a headquarters for its residents, but for the past two days, the county has been closed due to a power outage.

On Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., an electrical fire that started underground in a manhole knocked out power for a large area of downtown.

Entergy has been working to get everything back up and running, but the wait has caused some issues here at the courthouse.

Entergy believes that the fire was sparked by underground equipment that overheated, and they had to shut off all power in the area so they could put it out.

They also had to clear the underground tunnels of smoke and assess the damage before repairing the equipment and getting the power back on.

Due to this, the courthouse was forced to close on both Monday and Tuesday.



"All departments have been impacted, Real estate filings, marriage licenses, voter absentee ballots,” said Madeline Roberts, the Pulaski County Communications Director.

If you tried to get something done over the last few days at the courthouse, the county said to just keep checking the Pulaski County website and social media for updates.