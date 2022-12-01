Pulaski County inmate dies after being transported to hospital

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, an inmate died after he was transported to the hospital after being found in his cell.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, an inmate died after being transported to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Spokesperson Cody Burk said that a deputy was checking cells at 8:40 p.m. when 44-year-old Marcus Foster was found and reportedly "needed medical assistance."

After a medical unit responded, Foster was transported to the hospital where he died at 11 p.m.

Burk said that Foster was alone in the cell at the time of the incident.

Foster was booked on January 3 on a misdemeanor theft charge and was held on a probation violation without bond.

No other information relating to Foster's manner of death has been released.