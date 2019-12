PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they are investigating a possible drowning.

Deputies responded to a call on the 12000 block of Peters Road in northern Pulaski County about a possible drowning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story when more information becomes available.