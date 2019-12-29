PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — When storms blew through central Arkansas Saturday night, a tree fell home a Pulaski County home trapping a woman inside.

Pulaski County deputies were called to the house on Luna Lane. Upon arrival, they found a 58-year-old woman pinned in her bedroom by the fallen tree.

Multiple agencies responded to help. First responders eventually freed the woman and she was taken to the hospital.

She was alert and conscious, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.



