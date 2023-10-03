Central Arkansas pumpkin patches that are a must see

If you're looking for fun fall activities to do with your family then we've got some gourd news for you! Here's a list of pumpkin patches in Central Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Autumn is here, and it's in full swing as temperatures are set to begin cooling down towards the end of the week.

If you've been looking for ways to take advantage of the cooler weather and take part in some festive fall fun with your family then we've got some gourd news for you!

Below you can find a list of pumpkin patches throughout Central Arkansas:

Motley's Pumpkin Patch in Little Rock | Open September 23 - October 29

BoBrook Farms Pumpkin Patch in Roland | Open September 30- October 31

Holland Bottom Farms in Cabot | Open September 10 - October 31

Roseberry Farms in Benton | Open September 29 - October 31

Hicks Family Farms in Lonoke | Open on Saturday & Sunday through October

Schaefers Pumpkin Patch in Mayflower | Open September 23 - October 31

Garner Homestead Family Farm in Fountain Lake | Open October 3 - November 4

Pumpkin Patch at Family Farm in Malvern | Open September 30 - November 4

Circle D Funny Farm Pumpkin Patch in Malvern | Open September 23 - October 29