Central Arkansas pumpkin patches that are a must see

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Autumn is here, and it's in full swing as temperatures are set to begin cooling down towards the end of the week.
If you've been looking for ways to take advantage of the cooler weather and take part in some festive fall fun with your family then we've got some gourd news for you!
Below you can find a list of pumpkin patches throughout Central Arkansas:
- Motley's Pumpkin Patch in Little Rock | Open September 23 - October 29
- BoBrook Farms Pumpkin Patch in Roland | Open September 30- October 31
- Holland Bottom Farms in Cabot | Open September 10 - October 31
- Roseberry Farms in Benton | Open September 29 - October 31
- Hicks Family Farms in Lonoke | Open on Saturday & Sunday through October
- Schaefers Pumpkin Patch in Mayflower | Open September 23 - October 31
- Garner Homestead Family Farm in Fountain Lake | Open October 3 - November 4
- Pumpkin Patch at Family Farm in Malvern | Open September 30 - November 4
- Circle D Funny Farm Pumpkin Patch in Malvern | Open September 23 - October 29
If you know of any more fun pumpkin patch locations that we should add to our list, please send us an email at web@thv11.com.